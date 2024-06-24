Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 202 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.20. 577,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

