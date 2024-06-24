Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.00 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Blur has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $34.86 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,693,704,053.7005327 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.23610884 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $22,848,592.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

