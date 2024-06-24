Dogecoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and $866.41 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00113465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,842,816,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

