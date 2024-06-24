Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00010972 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $132.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00039662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.