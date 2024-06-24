Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $20,196.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

