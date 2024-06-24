Terra Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $326.60 million and $49.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 776,129,304 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
