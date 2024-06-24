Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $762.17 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Tezos has a market cap of $762.17 million and approximately $27.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,073,910 coins and its circulating supply is 986,509,500 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

