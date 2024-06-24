USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $304,659.55 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.06 million and $304,659.55 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00577843 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00070799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82665947 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $283,693.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.