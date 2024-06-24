Horizen Price Hits $6.30 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00010345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $95.32 million and $3.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041195 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,137,125 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

