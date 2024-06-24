Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $40,472.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.30 or 0.05403634 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00039662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

