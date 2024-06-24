Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 12,795 call options.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,426. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $392,913. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

