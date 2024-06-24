Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 64,439 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,833 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NKLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 61,345,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,323,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Nikola’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

