Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 20,140 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the average volume of 1,002 call options.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

COMM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 1,040,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,678,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 461,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 448,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

