HSBC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 202% compared to the average volume of 4,460 call options.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC Trading Up 1.1 %

HSBC traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,787. The company has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

