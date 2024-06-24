Steph & Co. Purchases 1,135 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,332. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

