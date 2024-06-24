Steph & Co. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,966. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

