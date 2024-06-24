Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,132. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

