Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 5,950 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.