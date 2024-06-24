Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,559 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.05. 1,074,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,641. The stock has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

