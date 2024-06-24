Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $279.17. 1,678,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,416. The company has a market cap of $510.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.14. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.