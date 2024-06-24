Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $847.51. 467,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $375.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $521.26 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $788.13 and a 200 day moving average of $732.58.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

