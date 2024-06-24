Morgan Stanley Trims IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Target Price to $93.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 65,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $106.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

