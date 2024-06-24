Steph & Co. Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587,213. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

