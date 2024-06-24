Steph & Co. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,682,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 528,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,848,000 after buying an additional 61,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 247,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,989. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.55. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

