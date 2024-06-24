Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,486,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. 1,019,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,058. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.