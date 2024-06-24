Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,754,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,580. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.