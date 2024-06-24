Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 2,776,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,188,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

