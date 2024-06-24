Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,541. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

