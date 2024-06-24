Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.96. 70,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,672. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

