Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

