Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.54. 228,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

