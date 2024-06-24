Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. The company had a trading volume of 266,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $245.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.95. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

