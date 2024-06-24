Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 756,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

