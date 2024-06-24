Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.68. 2,856,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,334. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

