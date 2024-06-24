Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,434.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $764.49 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

