Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 324,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

