Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 368,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

