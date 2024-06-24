Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises about 3.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 7.89% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

WOOD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.