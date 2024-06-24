Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 963,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,697,000 after buying an additional 237,870 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.