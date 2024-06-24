Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

