Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.94

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.94 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 104642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.