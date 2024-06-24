Steph & Co. Buys 999 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $220.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

