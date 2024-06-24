Westend Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.3% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $891.35. 604,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $798.59 and its 200-day moving average is $729.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

