Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,950,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,278 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,327. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

