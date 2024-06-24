Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,671.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. 10,227,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,074,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

