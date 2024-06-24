Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 337,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.32. 536,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,649. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

