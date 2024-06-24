Steph & Co. Acquires 103 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $239.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

