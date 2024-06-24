Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.71. 522,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.