Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.84. 13,139,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,277,184. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

