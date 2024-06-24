1,159 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $176.43. 356,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,074. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

